Southern fried chicken, slow cooker pot roast, peaches and cream dump cake

Maybe we need comfort food now more than ever!

___

Southern fried chicken

6 to 8 pieces of chicken

2 C buttermilk

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. parsley

1 tsp. paprika

3 large eggs

2 C flour

2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. thyme

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 large Ziploc bag

oil for frying

Take all chicken pieces and lightly season them with salt and pepper and set aside. In a shallow bowl, whisk eggs and set aside. In a large, shallow bowl, combine flour and all remaining ingredients and mix well. Place half of flour seasoning mixture into Ziploc bag; reserve other half in the bowl for later. Dip chicken pieces in buttermilk and place them in Ziploc bag with half of flour mixture, seal bag and shake well to coat. Place coated chicken on a cookie sheet or tray. Dip chicken pieces in egg mixture, then in reserved flour mixture in the bowl taking care to thoroughly coat chicken. Repeat with all remaining chicken pieces.

In large semi deep skillet, fill halfway with oil. Heat until very hot but not boiling – about 325 degrees. Place chicken in oil and fry until it’s golden brown on outside and juices run clear on inside. Drain on wire rack. Serve immediately.

___

Slow cooker pot roast

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 lb. small red potatoes, cut into quarters

1 bag ready-to-eat cut carrots

1 TBS chopped garlic

1 boneless beef pot roast 2-1/2 to 3 lbs.

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 can crushed tomatoes, drained

chopped fresh parsley

Spray 5 to 6 quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Arrange onion, potatoes, carrots and garlic in bottom of slow cooker. Please beef over vegetables. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Pour tomatoes over beef and vegetables. Cover and cook on high for 2-4 hours or low 6- 8 hours. Serve beef and vegetables with sauce. Garnish with parsley.

___

Peaches and cream dump cake

1 large can crushed pineapple, undrained

1 bag frozen peaches

1 white cake mix

1/2 C raisins

1/2 C pecans

1/2 C brown sugar

1/2 C butter, melted

Layer items in order given in a 13×9 glass cake pan. Pour melted butter over top. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

___

She said, “I would walk through fire for my best friend … well, not fire, that would be dangerous … maybe a super humid room … but not too humid because, you know … my hair.”

If you would like to share a recipe with me, just send it to the J-T or email it to me.

(Melanie Behrens – melb@marysvillejt.com)

