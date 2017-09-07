Strawberry peach slushies, Strawberry basil margarita pushups, Tortilla appetizer

Warm weather entertaining is not really over yet. Here are two great cocktails and a nice appetizer to go with them.

Strawberry peach slushies

1-1/2 C frozen strawberries

1-1/2 C frozen peaches

2 C white wine of choice

1 C ice

1 oz. simple syrup (made with equal amounts of sugar and water heated to dissolve)

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until a slush forms. Pour into glasses and serve with fruit slices for garnish.

––––

Strawberry basil margarita pushups

3/4 C tequila

1 C diced strawberries

1 handful fresh basil leaves, torn

6 oz. limeade concentrate (half the can, thawed)

18 oz. water

8 to 10 pushup bags (can be ordered from Amazon)

In a medium container with a lid that seals, add strawberries, torn basil, tequila, limeade and water. Cover tightly and shake for at least 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, remove strawberries and basil from container and set into a separate bowl. Taking pushup bag, add a spoonful of strawberry mixture, and then fill rest of the way with liquid mixture, being careful to not fill passed fill line. The volume will expand when frozen. Repeat for the rest of pushup bags.

Place bags in a cup or a container to hold them upright to prevent leaking. Place in freezer and freeze at least 24 hours. Remove only when ready to eat – cut top and enjoy.

––––

Tortilla appetizer

1 8-oz. pkg. cream cheese

3 TBS sour cream

1 10-oz. can RoTel tomatoes, drained

1/2 tsp. minced garlic

1/2 tsp. Lawry’s seasoned salt

1/2 tsp. ground pepper

1 C shredded cheddar cheese

5 green onions thinly sliced

1 2.25-oz. can chopped olives

1 jalapeño pepper seeded as desired and diced

2 C cooked shredded chicken

5 large burrito-size flour tortillas

Use a mixer to combine cream cheese, sour cream, diced tomatoes, garlic and seasonings. Use a spoon to stir in cheese, green onion, olives, jalapeño and shredded chicken. Divide mixture between tortillas, spreading out evenly leaving about ½-in. border at edge. Roll up tightly. Wrap rollups tightly in plastic wrap and transfer to refrigerator to chill for at least an hour or until ready to serve. Remove from refrigerator and use a sharp knife to slice into 2-in. pieces.

––––

She said, “I did a push-up today. Well, actually I fell down. But I had to use my arms to get back up so … you know, close enough. Now I need some chocolate.”

