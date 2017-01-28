FHS royalty named

Fairbanks High School held its winter Homecoming Friday evening. Lily Scheiderer, left, was crowned the queen and Colton Green was named the king prior to the varsity basketball game against West Liberty-Salem, which the Tigers won 69-60. The school will host its Homecoming dance this evening from 7-10 p.m.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
FHS royalty named0
Fairbanks High School held its winter Homecoming Friday evening. Lily Scheiderer, left, was crowned the queen and Colton Green was named the king prior to the varsity basketball game against West Liberty-Salem, which the Tigers won 69-60. The school will host its Homecoming dance this evening from 7-10 p.m.