Fire burns Harriott Road home

The Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire at about 6:04 a.m. today at 8740 Harriott Road. The two-story residence was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived. The five residents were reportedly out of the house by the time the department arrived. Jerome Township Fire Chief Scott Skeldon said it took an hour to extinguish the fire. Mutual aid was given by surrounding fire departments including Pleasant Valley, Ostrander-Scioto, Concord Township Fire and Rescue, Marysville, Allen Township, Liberty Township and Washington Township.

