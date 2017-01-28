Friendly rivals

Pictured above, Fairbanks High School principal Tom Montgomery, in the red shirt, presents a check for $1,950 to West Liberty-Salem High School principal Greg Johnson Friday evening at the end of the varsity basketball game against the Tigers. The Fairbanks community raised the money to help the family of a West Liberty student who was wounded in a school shooting on Jan. 20.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

Fairbanks students honor, aid WL-S after shooting

The schools are Ohio Heritage Conference rivals in athletics, but when tragedy struck, one stepped up to show support for the other in a huge way.

