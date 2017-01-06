Frigid Friday

The National Weather Service issued a severe weather alert through noon today, saying bitter wind chills could produce frost bite with prolonged exposure and urging residents to “use common sense and dress warmly with layers of clothing and a hat if venturing outside.” Additionally, the National Weather Service this morning said the “recent snowfall along with very cold temperatures still pose a threat for slick spots on untreated roads.” Drivers were told to use caution. Above, Mark Schlosser returns to his truck Thursday after filling up with fuel at the Jerome Township building. Schlosser was one of many working to clear roads of ice and snow for Union County motorists.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

