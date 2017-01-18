Grapplers place second

The Bunsold Middle School wrestlers finished as runner-up during the recent 20-team Olentangy Liberty Tournament, which represented some the best middle school teams from across the state. The only team to outscore the Monarch grapplers was a club from Elyria. Jagger Snyder kept his record perfect on the season, bringing home the championship in the 205-pound weight class. Jack Golla wrestled a hard-fought championship match to the wire, but came up short to claim second place honors. Rounding out the scoring for the team were Lincoln Heard, third place, and Josh Melms, Luke Harper, Aidan Lambert, Parker Reese and Zach Eades, each placing sixth. Bunsold coach Kevin Franke praised the entire team on its efforts, as this was the best the Monarchs have ever finished at the Liberty tournament.

