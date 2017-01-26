Gymnasts win multi-team meet

Lady Monarch gymnast Kat Kennedy has perfect balance on the beam Wednesday evening during a five-team meet at Marysville. Kennedy helped lead the Marysville squad to the victory.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
The Lady Monarch gymnastics squad notched another multi-team victory on Wednesday during a home meet.
Gymnasts win multi-team meet0
