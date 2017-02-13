Marysville Journal-Tribune
Gymnasts win OCC

Marysville’s Kat Kennedy (right) is pictured on the balance beam in this file photo. The Lady Monarchs won the Ohio Capital Conference Central Division championship on Saturday.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
Marysville’s gymnastics team edged Upper Arlington to capture the Ohio Capital Conference Central Division championship on Saturday.

