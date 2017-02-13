Marysville’s Kat Kennedy (right) is pictured on the balance beam in this file photo. The Lady Monarchs won the Ohio Capital Conference Central Division championship on Saturday.
Marysville’s gymnastics team edged Upper Arlington to capture the Ohio Capital Conference Central Division championship on Saturday.
Gymnasts win OCC
