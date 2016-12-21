Head-on crash reported on Columbus Avenue

Marysville Fire and EMS crews responded to a crash on Columbus Avenue at about 1 40 p.m. Tuesday. According to Marysville Police Chief Floyd Golden, the crash involved a 2014 Dodge Caravan, driven by David Miller, 58, of Marysville, pulling out of a driveway and getting struck by a southbound 2008 Dodge truck driven by Michael Rice, 20, of Marysville. The crash caused minor traffic backup. There were no injuries. Miller was cited for failure to yield.

