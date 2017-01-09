The Union County Health Department will run a radon awareness advertising throughout the month similar to the one above. Free radon testing kits can be requested by contacting the Health Department.
As Union County residents spend more time indoors during the winter season, the Health Department wants to remind people to be aware of the silent killer that could be building up at home: radon.
Health Department ramps up radon awareness campaign
The Union County Health Department will run a radon awareness advertising throughout the month similar to the one above. Free radon testing kits can be requested by contacting the Health Department.