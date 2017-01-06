Identities sought

Marysville police have clear footage of two people believed to be suspects in a recent rash of car break-ins. Earlier this week the Journal-Tribune reported Marysville Police were investigating the string of break-ins. Several vehicles around Marysville were damaged and broken into from Dec. 22 through Jan. 2. Those with information may contact the detective handling the case at 937-645-7300 or ekolopajlo@marysvilleohio.org.

