Impact to Hope Center to be ‘minimal’

School district will utilize unused cluster of classrooms in former East school

Marysville School District officials are planning an Alternative Learning Academy at 212 Chestnut St., where the Hope Center operates. The former East Elementary School building is still owned by the district. The academy will occupy a cluster of unused classrooms, outlined in yellow in the floorplan shown above, in the community meeting wing. Hope Center officials say the new school will not impact its operations.

(Photo submitted)

