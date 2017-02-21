JA girls roll past Licking Valley in opening round of tournament

Jonathan Alder’s Lilly Hess (left) and Peyton Mast (11) stop the ball movement of Licking Valley’s Morgan Thomas on Monday evening. The Lady Pioneers downed the Panthers, 65-38, during the opening game of the Division II tournament.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
––––
The Jonathan Alder girls basketball team got out of the gate quickly and basically put the game away early during its 65-38 Division II tournament victory over Licking Valley on Monday.
JA girls roll past Licking Valley in opening round of tournament0
Jonathan Alder’s Lilly Hess (left) and Peyton Mast (11) stop the ball movement of Licking Valley’s Morgan Thomas on Monday evening. The Lady Pioneers downed the Panthers, 65-38, during the opening game of the Division II tournament.