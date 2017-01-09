Jerome Township gets urgent shipment of salt

A variety of factors have caused Jerome Township road crews to use more salt than usual creating a possible shortage. Officials say they will be fine for any bad weather that may come in the next couple of days, but there is a lot of winter left and they are looking to find more salt.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)
A recent shipment of road salt will help keep roads in Jerome Township safe this week.
Jerome Township gets urgent shipment of salt0
