Jon Alder teen arrested over threat

Busses were rolling and students are in class today after a Jonathan Alder Jr. High School Student allegedly made a potentially threatening post on a social media website. The student was identified and taken into custody by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
(Journal-Tribune photos by Mac Cordell)
A Plain City boy is in custody this morning after he allegedly posted a potentially threatening message on social media.
Jon Alder teen arrested over threat0
