Lady Cats fall for only second time in setback to Pleasant

North Union’s Autumn Hudson, right, loses control of the ball while attempting to drive the lane past a Pleasant defender. Hudson was the Lady Cats’ top scorer with 25 points. NU fell to the Spartans, 66-62.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)
––––
Lady Cats suffer only second loss of season.
Lady Cats fall for only second time in setback to Pleasant0
North Union’s Autumn Hudson, right, loses control of the ball while attempting to drive the lane past a Pleasant defender. Hudson was the Lady Cats’ top scorer with 25 points. NU fell to the Spartans, 66-62.