Lady Jaguars win title

The St. John’s Middle School girls basketball team recently won the COAL silver bracket championship. The Lady Jaguars beat Granville, 31-19, during the game played at Torah Academy in Columbus. Members of the team are from left, front row, coach Cody Lehner, Julie Headings, Cali Leng, Mya Balderson and Madeline Headings; second row, coach Austin Clarridge, Sylvia Eley, Carly Fitzwater, Zoe Balderson, Molly Olson, Katalaya Brandenburg, Olivia Vollrath, Megan Rausch and coach Tifanie Vanschoyck. (Photo submitted)

Comments

comments