Lady Monarchs drop game to DeSales

Marysville’s Sidney Lee (23) can’t keep a handle on the ball during this drive to the basket against DeSales on Saturday. The Lady Monarchs fell, 52-44.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
A problematic offense during the third quarter spelled the difference between victory and defeat for the Marysville High School girls basketball team on Saturday.
Lady Monarchs drop game to DeSales0
