Lady Panthers defeat Triad

Morgan Liszeski (30) of Fairbanks goes up for a shot while Shelby Sheets, left, and Mackenzie Cauley, right, of Triad attempt to block it. Liszeski had a productive day, collecting 11 points to help Fairbanks win, 47-32.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

The Lady Panthers of Fairbanks celebrated their seventh win of the season when they defeated the Triad Lady Cardinals, 47-32, on Saturday.

