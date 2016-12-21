Lady Pioneers wear down; fall to WL-S

Jonathan Alder’s Jillian Jakse (30) is fouled while trying to grab a rebound against West Liberty-Salem on Tuesday. The Lady Pioneers fell, 48-42.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

A young Jonathan Alder girls basketball team had the upper hand for a good part of the game, but wore down at the end on Tuesday in falling to West Liberty-Salem, 48-42.

