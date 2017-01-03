A little cheer ahead of the New Year

Parents and children convened at the Marysville Public Library on Saturday morning for its “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration. Library Community Engagement Manager Bethany Anderson estimated about 100 people turned out to the festivities. This is the first year the library hosted the event, which allowed children to celebrate the new year without having to stay up until midnight. At noon, hundreds of balloons were dropped onto the waiting children, ushering in their “new year.”

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

