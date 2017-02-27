Local farm named among nations most eco-friendly

Raymond based Nature Pure has been received national recognition for its commitment to environmentally responsible agriculture. The family-owned farm, which produces organic eggs won the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association’s Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award. Above, from left, Jerry Moye, 2017 U.S. Poultry and Egg Association chairman, presented the award to farm owners Daniel Lausecker and Kurt Lausecker.

(Photo submitted)

A local farm has been honored nationally for its environmental responsibility and the way it helps other local farms do the same.

