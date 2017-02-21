Local firefighter honored

Firefighter Robert “R.C.” Fellows, of the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District, was recently chosen as the 2017 Box 15 – Larry Parlett Distinguished County Firefighter of the Year. Box 15 provides rehabilitation for firefighters at fires within the City of Columbus, as well as most other area fire departments in central Ohio. Pictured above is Box 15 President Brett Barber, left, along with Fellows, center, and Pleasant Valley Joint Fire Chief Mark Kidd, right. Nominees come from around central Ohio and are judged on professional skills, demonstrated ability and dedication to the fire service. Kidd said Fellows was “the perfect choice” for the award because he goes above and beyond for the residents of Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District as well as firefighters across the State of Ohio. Kidd said the local department is “very fortunate to have great individuals who make up our ranks.”

