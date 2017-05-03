Local spikers sit on top of region

Members of the Hot Shots 12 U American volleyball team are from left, front row, Abbey Queen (Olentangy) and Grace Gorton (St. John’s); second row, Sophie Little (Marysville) and Katrina Riegel (Jonathan Alder); third row, Natalie Wagner (Jonathan Alder) and Natalie McNicholas (Marysville); fourth row, Skylar North (Marysville), Cadie Long (Marysville), coach Allison Gorton, Danielle Phipps (Jonathan Alder) and Cagney Stewart (Benjamin Logan).

(Photo submitted)

The Hot Shots’ 12 American volleyball team has returned to its No. 1 ranking in the Ohio Valley Region (OVR) of USA Volleyball.

