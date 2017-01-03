Marsh wins title at Brecksville; four Monarch grapplers place

Marysville’s Derek Sharp (126) has control of Kyle Green of Cincinnati Sycamore during Friday’s action at the Brecksville Tournament. Sharp, who won the match 9-7, placed sixth in his weight class during the 48-team tournament.
(Photo submitted)
––––
Marysville High School wrestler Jake Marsh came through with an overtime victory to claim championship honors at the Brecksville Tournament on Friday.
Marsh wins title at Brecksville; four Monarch grapplers place0
