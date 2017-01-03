Marsh wins title at Brecksville; four Monarch grapplers place

Marysville’s Derek Sharp (126) has control of Kyle Green of Cincinnati Sycamore during Friday’s action at the Brecksville Tournament. Sharp, who won the match 9-7, placed sixth in his weight class during the 48-team tournament.

(Photo submitted)

––––

Marysville High School wrestler Jake Marsh came through with an overtime victory to claim championship honors at the Brecksville Tournament on Friday.

Comments

comments