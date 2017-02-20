Marysville girls swim relay team sets school record

Marysville’s girls 400 freestyle relay team set a new school record during the Division I district meet on Saturday. Members of the team are from left, Alexis Moore, Rachel Poling, Diana Jimenez and Mikayla Seman.
Marysville girls swim relay team sets school record0
