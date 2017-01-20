Marysville grapplers edged by Coffman in OCC battle

Walker Heard of Marysville (right) hooks up with Dublin Coffman’s Ben Yost in the 138-pound match on the Shamrocks’ mat Thursday evening. Heard won the bout, 15-8, but the Monarchs lost the team battle, 29-27.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

Marysville High School varsity wrestling coach Shawn Andrews knew exactly where to partially point the finger of blame after Thursday’s 29-27 loss to Dublin Coffman.

Comments

comments