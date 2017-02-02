Marysville grapplers finish as regional runner-up

Derek Sharp, left, of Marysville has a single-leg takedown on Dublin Coffman’s Lugman Mohamud during the 132-pound match Wednesday on Coffman’s home mat. Sharp won the bout by a 12-4 major decision. Dublin Coffman edged the Monarchs for the Division I-Region 6 championship.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

––––

Marysville High School’s varsity wrestling team split dual matches on Wednesday and finished as the Division I, Region 6 runner-up.

