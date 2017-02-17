Marysville Monarchs roll to easy victory over Central Crossing in OCC mat match

Marysville senior Derek Sharp (126), right, has an arm bar on Central Crossing’s Devin Wood en route to a near-fall on Thursday. Sharp won the match and the Monarchs easily defeated the Comets.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)
Marysville High School’s varsity wrestling team closed out the 2016-17 regular season on Thursday by routing Central Crossing, 51-12, on Senior Night.
Marysville Monarchs roll to easy victory over Central Crossing in OCC mat match0
Marysville senior Derek Sharp (126), right, has an arm bar on Central Crossing’s Devin Wood en route to a near-fall on Thursday. Sharp won the match and the Monarchs easily defeated the Comets.