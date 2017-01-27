Marysville plans winter homecoming

Pictured above are members of Marysville High School’s homecoming court. They are, from left, front row, Hailey Christian, Kiya Miller, Rose Stanley, Emily Benjamin and Angela Cross; back row, Blake Dearwester, Josh Daman, Ethan Pugh and Michael Molchan. Marysville High School will reveal the winner of Winter Court King and Queen at halftime of the varsity basketball game against Central Crossing High School Feb. 3.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

Comments

comments