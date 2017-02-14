Marysville ready to borrow up to $4 million

Six Marysville police officers received commendations from the city Monday night for their work in apprehending Scott Hiles, who robbed 5/3 Bank on West Fifth Street last month. From left are deputy chiefs Bo Spain and Tony Brooks, Police Chief Floyd Golden, the officers who received the commendations, detectives Dennis Flanagan, Katie Archer, Eric Kolopajlo, sgt. Douglas Ropp, detective Nathan Stone and detective sgt. Terry Basinger, and Mayor J.R. Rausch.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

