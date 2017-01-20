Memories of Growing Up in Marysville

Editor’s note: This is the 69th of a series about growing up in Marysville during the late 1930s and the 1940s written by Bill Boyd. Each article is a snapshot of the people, businesses and activities during that era as seen through the eyes of a young boy.

Boyd was born in Marysville in 1932, graduated from Marysville High School in 1950, and lived the greater part of his life here.

Max makes a house call

Like a lot of kids during the early 1930s, I got my first haircuts at home. My dad worked in Dayton and he came home on weekends, so that’s when he cut my hair. He bought a pair of hair clippers that operated just like the electric ones today, but they weren’t electric. They operated by squeezing two highly chromed handles, kinda like fancy grass clippers. They worked really well, and they were completely silent.

