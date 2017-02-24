Memories of Growing Up in Marysville

Editor’s note: This is the 74th of a series about growing up in Marysville during the late 1930s and the 1940s written by Bill Boyd. Each article is a snapshot of the people, businesses and activities during that era as seen through the eyes of a young boy.

Boyd was born in Marysville in 1932, graduated from Marysville High School in 1950, and lived the greater part of his life here.

––––

Miss Orahood

When I entered the sixth grade at Marysville West Elementary School in 1943, it was great. I had spent five whole years working my way up. Now here I was, in the sixth grade, sitting at the very top of the elementary school totem pole. It was going to be a really neat year.

––––

(Those wishing to contact Bill Boyd can email him at bill@davidwboyd.com)

Comments

comments