Memories of Growing Up in Marysville

Editor’s note: This is the 65th of a series about growing up in Marysville during the late 1930s and the 1940s written by Bill Boyd. Each article is a snapshot of the people, businesses and activities during that era as seen through the eyes of a young boy.

Boyd was born in Marysville in 1932, graduated from Marysville High School in 1950, and lived the greater part of his life here.

––––

The iceman

In 1937, there were just over two million refrigerators in private homes in the United States. That means that the vast majority of homes were still using iceboxes. Our house on West Fifth Street was among them. As a result, we relied heavily on a man named Niebler for regular, timely ice delivery.

––––

