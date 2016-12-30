Memories of Growing Up in Marysville

Editor’s note: This is the 66th of a series about growing up in Marysville during the late 1930s and the 1940s written by Bill Boyd. Each article is a snapshot of the people, businesses and activities during that era as seen through the eyes of a young boy.

Boyd was born in Marysville in 1932, graduated from Marysville High School in 1950, and lived the greater part of his life here.

Time flies

When I was a newspaper carrier, one of my customers in the downtown area was Hildreth’s Jewelry Store owned by Harold Hildreth. It was located on the east side of North Main Street, not far from Spring’s Market, about where the Union County Foundation office is today. When I went into the store on Saturday mornings to collect, it was always fun to look in the windows. They were full of rings and pins and all kinds of jewelry, plus watches and a lot of knick-knacks, things like little china figurines and stuff like that.

