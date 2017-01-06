Memories of Growing Up in Marysville

Editor’s note: This is the 67th of a series about growing up in Marysville during the late 1930s and the 1940s written by Bill Boyd. Each article is a snapshot of the people, businesses and activities during that era as seen through the eyes of a young boy.

Boyd was born in Marysville in 1932, graduated from Marysville High School in 1950, and lived the greater part of his life here.

––––

Camp Lazarus

When I turned 12 in 1944, I joined the Boy Scouts, and that summer I made my first of several visits to Camp Lazarus. It was located a few miles south of Delaware, along the Olentangy River. For years I had wanted to go to that camp so much I could almost taste it. Two of my older friends, Jerry Kingsmore and Bud White, had told me how great that place was.

––––

