MHS grapplers advance at Brecksville

Marysville’s Jake Marsh has the upper hand against Drew Butera of Elyria during the opening day of the Brecksville Tournament. Marsh, who pinned Butera in 1:25, was scheduled to compete in the semifinals of the tournament this morning.

Marysville High School will be represented by six wrestlers who have advanced to the second day of action at the Brecksville Holiday Tournament.

