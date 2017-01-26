MHS grapplers capture regional victories on home mats

Tyler Connolly of Marysville (285) prepares to pin Zach Stevenson of Olentangy Orange during Wednesday’s Division I regional match at MHS. Connolly put Stevenson to the mat in 3:45.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

––––

The Marysville High School varsity wrestling team had very little trouble winning Division I regional dual matches on Wednesday evening.

Comments

comments