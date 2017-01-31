MHS matmen will face Olentangy in Division I regional semifinals

Marysville’s Regi Reed is tied up with an Upper Arlington opponent. The Monarchs will travel to Dublin Coffman on Wednesday to compete in the Division I regional tournament.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

The Marysville High School varsity wrestling team is fairly familiar with its upcoming opponent in the Division I-Region 6 semifinal dual match that will take place Wednesday at Dublin Coffman High School.

