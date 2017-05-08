MHS runners place second at invitational

Marysville’s boys track and field team earned second place during the Warhawk Invitational on Friday. Members of the team displaying the trophy (not necessarily in order) are Thomas Rice, Ian Dye, Andrew Snodgrass, Ethan Klauda, Blake Angel, David Haake, Anthony Kessler, Tyler Perry, Jacob Ranker, Damien Richardson, Emmanuel Belville, Chris Lambert, Brendan Ralston and Matt Cox.

Marysville’s boys and girls track and field teams braved miserable weather on Friday evening to place second at the second annual Warhawk Invitational.



Members of the Marysville High School girls track and field team display their runner-up trophy from the Warhawk Invitational on Friday. They are from left, Kaitlyn Cotner, Hunter Rivers, Jenna Rioch, Haley Cook, Celia Soller and Natalie Hiltscher.

