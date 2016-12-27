Monarch boys cagers to play in Brunswick Holiday Tourney

Bodie Eberhart of Marysville goes in for a lay-up during a recent game. The Monarchs will play in the Brunswick Holiday Tournament on Thursday and Friday.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
––––
The Marysville High School boys basketball squad will take to the road for its next action later this week.
Monarch boys cagers to play in Brunswick Holiday Tourney0
Bodie Eberhart of Marysville goes in for a lay-up during a recent game. The Monarchs will play in the Brunswick Holiday Tournament on Thursday and Friday.