Monarch grapplers avenge earlier losses to Dublin Coffman with Division I sectional championship

Marysville senior Derek Sharp (126) has a double arm-bar on Marion Harding’s Mason Sparks during the sectional championship bout Saturday at MHS. Sparks won the title with a 9-2 victory. The Monarchs won the sectional team championship.

The Marysville High School varsity wrestling team experienced the sweet taste of revenge on Saturday by winning the Division I sectional tournament on its home mat.

