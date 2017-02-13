Monarch senior Derek Sharp is pictured in this file photo during a match against Westland. Sharp won the 126-pound weight class during the All-North tournament on Saturday.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
Derek Sharp of Marysville won the 126-pound weight class during the All-North wrestling tournament at Dublin Jerome on Saturday.
Monarch grapplers compete in All-North tournament
