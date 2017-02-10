Monarch grapplers roll to easy victory over Hilliard Davidson

Marysville’s Nathan DeWitt is riding an opponent in this file photo from earlier in the season. DeWitt won his 182-pound match at Hilliard Davidson on Thursday. The Monarchs improved to 3-1 in the OCC with the victory.
(Journal-Tribune file photo by Tim Miller)
––––
Marysville’s varsity wrestling team rolled to a 49-23 victory over Hilliard Davidson on Thursday.
Monarch grapplers roll to easy victory over Hilliard Davidson0
Marysville’s Nathan DeWitt is riding an opponent in this file photo from earlier in the season. DeWitt won his 182-pound match at Hilliard Davidson on Thursday. The Monarchs improved to 3-1 in the OCC with the victory.