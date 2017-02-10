Monarch grapplers roll to easy victory over Hilliard Davidson

Marysville Journal-Tribune
Marysville’s Nathan DeWitt is riding an opponent in this file photo from earlier in the season. DeWitt won his 182-pound match at Hilliard Davidson on Thursday. The Monarchs improved to 3-1 in the OCC with the victory.
(Journal-Tribune file photo by Tim Miller)
Marysville’s varsity wrestling team rolled to a 49-23 victory over Hilliard Davidson on Thursday.

