Monarch swimmers top Harding

Ali Lee of Marysville breaches the surface of the water to take a breath during a meet against Marion Harding at the Union County YMCA on Wednesday. The Lady Monarchs won the meet, 125-25.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

The Marysville High School swim teams were able to coast to easy victories over Marion Harding on Wednesday. The girls won all 11 events during a 125-25 victory, while the boys finished first in eight of 11 events for a winning score of 97-60.

