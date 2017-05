Marysville’s baseball letter winners will lead the team (weather permitting) into today’s game at Hilliard Davidson. A victory would give the Monarchs their first conference championship since 1997. Veterans on the squad are from left, Jacob Wright, Michael Ross, Noah Wiseman, Adam Bell, Nate Snyder, Alex Dutter, Joey Watts, Jaxon Rogan and Gavin Sharp.

