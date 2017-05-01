Morning storm topples trees

Rain and high winds caused problems for local motorists this morning with gusts blowing over trees and power lines. Pictured at right is a tree that fell on Oak Street between East Fifth and Sixth streets, completely blocking the road. Also this morning, a tree near the Union County Courthouse fell, snapping a power line and blocking a portion of Court Street. The courthouse and portions of the downtown area were left without power due to the incident. At 9:57 a.m. an alert was issued warning motorists of downed power lines on Scottslawn Road between Weaver Road and Route 736.

