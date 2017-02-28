New title office

Kelly Wampler, left, of Flexco Fleet Services, exchanges paperwork with Sondra Downing, part of the staff at the Union County Clerk of Courts’ title division satellite office, 7020 Route 161, in Jerome Township at the Post Road roundabout. The Clerk of Courts said the satellite title office hours will mirror the existing office’s hours of Monday 10:30 a.m. -5 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; and Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Title work in Union County has steadily increased over the last year creating the need for the additional office.

