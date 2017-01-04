New Year’s baby born

Memorial Hospital announced the birth of Jaxton Stout, the first baby born in its obstetrics unit in 2017. Jaxton made his appearance on New Year’s Day at 2:02 p.m., weighing five pounds and two ounces and measuring 17-and-a-half inches in length. He is the first child of parents Victoria Breidenbach and Trevor Stout of Richwood.

